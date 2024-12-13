Rain threat looms over Maha Karthigai Deepam in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tiruvannamalai is gearing for Maha Karthigai Deepam but this time, with a small group of people. On Thursday, a group of over 40 members of the Paruvatharajakula Vamsam, traditionally entrusted with the sacred duty of uplifting the Annamalaiyar Mahadeepam drum, reached the hilltop despite the challenges posed by a recent landslide.

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban on devotees climbing the Arunachala Hills near the Arunachaleswara Temple during the Maha Deepam festival on Friday, citing safety concerns after the landslide. However, Minister Sekar Babu assured that a minimal number of personnel essential for the ritual, along with forest and police department staff, would be permitted to ascend the hill to ensure the continuity of this age-old tradition.

Undeterred by the difficult terrain, the Paruvatharajakula Vamsam members completed their annual duty. “Our community has been carrying the 350-kg drum to the hilltop every year. This year, we continued the tradition and reached the venue, though the climb was tougher compared to previous years,” said V Velmurugan, one of the members, told TNIE.

The group used the landslide-affected route, considered the least difficult despite the hazards. “It took us six and a half hours to reach the hilltop, compared to the usual four hours. The terrain was challenging due to the landslide, but our unwavering faith in Annamalaiyar gave us the strength to complete the journey and position the drum,” Velmurugan added.

On Friday morning, the team will carry cotton threads and 600 kg of ghee in 40 tin containers to the hilltop. Additionally, 4,500 kg of ghee procured from Aavin has been arranged for the Maha Deepam festival, ensuring the traditional lamp burns brightly as a beacon of faith.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvannamalai district administration is bracing for a massive turnout. District Collector D Baskara Pandian said that an estimated 40-45 lakh devotees are expected to attend the Maha Karthigai Deepam on Friday. To manage the crowd, facilities such as parking, ambulances, toilets, and drinking water have been arranged. As many as 14,000 police personnel from various districts have been deployed to ensure safety. Special measures, including child safety protocols, have been also been implemented to ensure the safety of children.