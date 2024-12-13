Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 5 cr cash prize for World Chess Champion Gukesh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore to D Gukesh, who won the World Chess Championship (FIDE World Championship 2024) held in Singapore.

"To honour the monumental achievement of Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of Rs 5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (who also holds the portfolios of sports development and youth welfare) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star," the Chief Minister said in his tweet on his X handle.

Since Gukesh made India and Tamil Nadu proud by winning the World Chess Championship at a very young age and becoming the World Chess Champion by defeating the current champion Ding Liren of China, the Deputy CM requested the CM to announce a cash prize of Rs. Five crores in appreciation of Gukesh.

An official release here said since Udhayanidhi Stalin took charge as the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports, various international sports competitions and state-level sports competitions have been held in Tamil Nadu to the appreciation of all. Particularly, the World Chess Championship was held in Tamil Nadu in 2022 in a grand manner.