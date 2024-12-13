TN CM Stalin condoles loss of lives in Dindigul hospital; announces solatium

The CM said those who suffered injuries have been admitted to the government and private hospitals nearby in Dindigul and that the district administration has been directed to give the best possible treatment.

A fire suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit broke out at City Hospital, a private medical facility in Dindigul, around 9 PM on Thursday, killing six people, including a young girl and two elderly women, and injuring six others.

Thick smoke likely caused the deaths, as victims were trapped near the ground floor lift. Firefighters rescued others after two hours of effort, using an alternative entrance.

Three of the injured are critically ill and under ventilator support, while 32 patients were moved to Dindigul Medical College Hospital as a precaution. The hospital, operating for over 20 years in Gandhi Nagar, specializes in ENT, neurology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics.