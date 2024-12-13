Vaikom struggle starting point of social justice stirs in India: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the historic struggle for equality at Vaikom, popularly known as Vaikom Satyagraha, heralded struggles for social justice across the country and was not just a movement confined to Kerala.
In his address after inaugurating the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library at Vaikom, established in honour of Dravidian ideologue Periyar EV Ramasamy, Stalin said that while impressive strides have been made in areas of social justice and economy in 100 years, a lot more has to be achieved. The event in which Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took part was organised to commemorate the valedictory of the centenary of the Vaikom struggle which was led to victory by Periyar EV Ramasamy 100 years ago.
“If Ambedkar was instrumental in achieving temple entry (for oppressed caste people) at Amaravathi temple, Parvathi temple and Kalaram temple, Periyar and the self-respect movement were responsible for oppressed caste communities gaining temple entry in Suseendhiram, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Mayiladuthurai, Triplicane and Erode. In 1939, the state government declared that all those who enter temples would be protected,” Stalin recalled.
“We have to continue our struggle against discrimination based on caste, gender and economic status, and for that to happen, people’s mental transformation is a must as everything cannot be prevented by law. Law is necessary, but mental transformation is also a key factor,” Stalin said.
Recalling how the Vaikom struggle started on March 30, 1924, in support of the right of everyone irrespective of caste to access the Mahadeva temple street, Stalin said when Kerala leaders who took part in various agitations were arrested, Periyar, who was then the president of Tamil Nadu Congress unit, started leading the protest from April 13, 1925. Periyar was arrested twice and he led the protest for five months, the CM said.
Only after consulting Periyar, Mahatma Gandhi held talks with Travancore Queen and finally, the protests met with success and the victory ceremony of the Vaikom Struggle was held on November 29, 1925. Tamil scholar Vi Kalayasundaranar hailed Periyar as Vaikom Veerar (hero). BR Ambedkar also mentioned this as an important milestone and only after that, Ambedkar launched his Mahad Satyagraha.
The CM presented the Vaikom Award to Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva on the occasion. Hailing him, Stalin said, “As a follower of Thanthai Periyar’s rationalist principles, I am proud to present the first “Vaikom Award” to Devanur Mahadeva, a celebrated literary icon and tireless advocate for social justice. His works have been instrumental in confronting inequalities and advancing the cause of an equitable society.”
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior TN ministers Duraimurugan, EV Velu, and MP Saminathan, Kerala ministers VN Vasavan and Saji Cherian, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Adhi Thamizhar Peravai leader Athiyaman, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and his Kerala counterpart Sarada Muraleedharan were among those present.