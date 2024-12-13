Vaikom struggle starting point of social justice stirs in India: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the historic struggle for equality at Vaikom, popularly known as Vaikom Satyagraha, heralded struggles for social justice across the country and was not just a movement confined to Kerala.

In his address after inaugurating the renovated Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library at Vaikom, established in honour of Dravidian ideologue Periyar EV Ramasamy, Stalin said that while impressive strides have been made in areas of social justice and economy in 100 years, a lot more has to be achieved. The event in which Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took part was organised to commemorate the valedictory of the centenary of the Vaikom struggle which was led to victory by Periyar EV Ramasamy 100 years ago.

“If Ambedkar was instrumental in achieving temple entry (for oppressed caste people) at Amaravathi temple, Parvathi temple and Kalaram temple, Periyar and the self-respect movement were responsible for oppressed caste communities gaining temple entry in Suseendhiram, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Mayiladuthurai, Triplicane and Erode. In 1939, the state government declared that all those who enter temples would be protected,” Stalin recalled.

“We have to continue our struggle against discrimination based on caste, gender and economic status, and for that to happen, people’s mental transformation is a must as everything cannot be prevented by law. Law is necessary, but mental transformation is also a key factor,” Stalin said.

Recalling how the Vaikom struggle started on March 30, 1924, in support of the right of everyone irrespective of caste to access the Mahadeva temple street, Stalin said when Kerala leaders who took part in various agitations were arrested, Periyar, who was then the president of Tamil Nadu Congress unit, started leading the protest from April 13, 1925. Periyar was arrested twice and he led the protest for five months, the CM said.