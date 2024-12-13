Was too tense to follow it live, says D Gukesh's mom, flies to Singapore

CHENNAI: When D Gukesh won his World Championship match in Singapore, a thousand miles away, his mother J Padmakumari had switched off her phone. She was too tense and could not follow it live. “I got to know about Gukesh’s victory from his aunt,” is what she said during an interaction with a TV channel in Chennai on Thursday.

Gukesh had said during a post-event press conference that his mother would be joining him and his father in Singapore on Friday. However, she wanted to surprise him and set off for the airport to take the earliest flight.

After hearing about the victory, Gukesh’s mother cried. “I cried for 10 minutes,” she said. “He worked really hard for this since childhood and we are extremely happy for this victory. He is a very disciplined child and sacrificed so much for chess.”

SDAT comes through

On Thursday, D Gukesh was crowned the youngest world champion in Singapore, but the journey had already begun well. He had to qualify for the Candidates and ensure there was competition for him to enter. Chennai stepped in and hosted the Chennai Grandmasters which Gukesh won and eventually qualified for Candidates.

The Tamil Nadu government and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) played a very crucial role in organising the tournament on a very short notice.