Woman kills daughters over marital dispute in Sivaganga, arrested

SIVAGANGA: The Sivaganga district police arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her two children over a marital dispute here on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Keerthi (5) and her sister Sanvitha (3), daughters of couple Ranjitha and Chandran of Tharumanpatti near Melapoongudi.

According to the police, the incident took place when Chandran was not at home. Ranjitha allegedly took the children to a well near a temple in the village, and pushed them into the well before leaving the place. The villagers, who had earlier seen the trio going near the temple, upon spotting Ranjitha return alone, questioned her. She confessed of pushing the kids into the well. Immediately, the villagers alerted the Madhagupatti police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of fire and rescue services personnel, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman committed the murder over a dispute with her husband. The bodies were shifted to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Further probe is under way, the police added.