183 gm of jewels seized by customs at Tiruchy International Airport not returned, says woman passenger

TIRUCHY: A woman passenger from Sharjah has alleged harassment and ill-treatment by customs authorities at the Tiruchy International Airport upon her arrival last month. She claimed her gold ornaments weighing around 183 gm have not yet been returned by the customs officials, as per the norms.

Alameen Jammun, the son of passenger Bairoja Banu Jammun, detailed the ordeal in a complaint submitted to customs and airport authorities. Banu is a native of Nagapattinam. In his complaint, Alameen stated that upon arrival from Sharjah on November 24, 2024, Customs officials confiscated all her ornaments valued about Rs 13 lakh, alleging illegal trade despite Bano presenting her UAE residence ID and return ticket.

Officials demanded Rs 5.17 lakh as duty for her to retrieve the jewels. As she had no money, she agreed to leave the ornaments with the customs. The officials then issued a ‘detention on payment’ notice, refusing to offer her the opportunity to re-export the jewels. While she was waiting at the customs office at the airport, she was mistreated by a female customs officer who used abusive language, Alameen claimed.

Due to her limited literacy, Banu could not read the officer’s name but claimed she could identify her in person. She was detained for nearly six hours without basic necessities like water. On her return journey, she revisited the airport Customs office on December 8 with an entry pass.

At that time, the officials allegedly demanded payment as per the seizure notice and Superintendent, AS Jegadeeswaran, made a demeaning remark, suggesting she “kneel before the Additional Commissioner for mercy,”

Alameen claimed, quoting his mother’s statement. So, she returned to Sharjah without jewels, he added. TNIE’s attempts to contact officials from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs and Air Customs at the airport were unsuccessful.