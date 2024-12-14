CCMC delays repair, motorists frustrated by slushy Trichy Road

COIMBATORE: The stretch of Trichy Road between Singanallur and Ondipudur in Coimbatore has turned into a hazardous route for motorists and pedestrians.

Following recent rain, the road has turned into a sludge field, posing a serious threat to commuters. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), which excavated the road months ago for pipeline installation, has left it unrepaired, further exacerbating the situation.

The ongoing Underground Drainage (UGD) and water supply pipeline works, carried out by the CCMC in collaboration with the Suez firm, have significantly, narrowed the road. While a portion of the road was reopened for traffic after excavation, it remains in a dilapidated condition, forcing commuters to navigate through slushy and slippery patches. The monsoon rains have only worsened the plight of road users. Motorists and residents have also expressed their frustration over the slow progress of the project.

T Radhakrishnan, a motorist from Ondipudur, said, “Commuting on this stretch has become a nightmare, especially during monsoon. The road is slippery and dangerous, and the work on this stretch has been dragging on for months. Officials must expedite the project to alleviate the struggles of motorists and residents.”

The road’s poor condition has also impacted traffic flow, with vehicles experiencing significant delays while navigating through this. From Singanallur to St. Joseph’s School, half of the road’s width has become unusable due to the ongoing construction and accumulation of sludge.

M Sivaguru Prabakaran, CCMC Commissioner, told TNIE, “Both the UGD and water supply pipeline works are being carried out simultaneously on Trichy Road. The overlapping nature of these projects has caused delays in road repairs. Additionally, funding issues due to the 50-50 cost-sharing model have hindered progress. We have requested the funds from the government to expedite the works.”

Prabakaran further assured that the CCMC in coordination with the Highways Department, plans to conduct a joint inspection of the affected roads including Trichy Road, and will come up with a temporary solution. This inspection will aim to assess the damages and prioritise repairs.