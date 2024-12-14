CM Stalin takes stock of rain havoc in three districts down south

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Friday took stock of the havoc played by heavy rains in three southern districts - Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. The CM interacted with the collectors of these districts through video conference from the State Emergency Operations Centre and enquired about the relief works and impact of the rain.

During the interaction, the CM advised the authorities to evacuate the rainwater stagnated in the low-lying areas and to keep the relief camps ready for moving the people affected by the rains there. The CM has already deputed Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran besides senior IAS officers to oversee the rescue operations.

Later, while responding to a question, the CM said there is no report of huge damage, but the government is ready to face any eventuality. Responding to a question, the CM said the financial assistance extended by the centre was insufficient.