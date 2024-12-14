Cracks in Thenkaraikottai lake bund, residents alerted

DHARMAPURI: Roads near Thenkaraikottai Lake were blocked off as a precaution after cracks were spotted on the lake bund on Friday. Thenkaraikottai Lake was blocked off by police and revenue officials on Friday after reports that a 50-foot-wide crack had been observed in the lake bund. The PWD lakes, which are over 100 acres, had only filled up recently. PWD and revenue officials inspected the situation.

Elavarasan, a resident of Thenkaraikottai, said, “The local lake here is controlled by the PWD department and covers an area of about 100 acres. Over the years, the lake had not received much water and it was only after the cyclone that the lake reached maximum capacity due to flooding in Vaniyar dam. On Friday afternoon, local residents noticed the lake bund had about 50 feet wide cracks and notified officials.”

Revenue and PWD officials arrived at the spot and conducted an inspection. Further, police closed off the road as a precaution and instructed local residents not to use this road until further notice. PWD officials could not be reached for comment.

Block Development Officer Kalaiselvi said, “As a precaution, we have stopped traffic between Thenkaraikottai and Subramaniya Siva Sugarmill road. The state highway department and police are diverting traffic. We have also drained water from the lake and water levels have been reduced by 1 metre and the bund has been strengthened with sand piles. We have also instructed PWD and WRD to reduce outflow from Vaniyar dam.”