Delayed for five years, incentive for pregnant women to be given soon in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Incentive for pregnant women, which has been pending since 2019, will be released soon by the health and family welfare department through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode. For this, officials of maternal and child health wing, which comes under the department, are collecting details of Aadhaar-linked bank account from women who have given birth in the last five years.

To encourage institutional delivery and reduce maternal mortality rate, a pregnant woman who is registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) programme is given Rs 18,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme (MRMBS). Women who give birth in government and private hospitals are eligible to receive it.

The financial assistance of Rs 18,000 includes Rs 6,000 under the PMMVY, and Rs 8,000 provided by the state government two installments, along with nutrition kit worth Rs 4,000. The money is credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

In Coimbatore district, around 700 women have not received the incentive, PMMVY share, according to officials.

A senior official from the health department said the incentive was delayed for five years because they did not get beneficiary details. “Only now we have got the list of beneficiaries. Village Health Nurses (VHNs) at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and anganwadi staff are communicating with the beneficiaries to collect their bank account-linked Aadhaar details. Once this data is sent to the relevant department and uploaded in the portal, the women will receive their incentives.”