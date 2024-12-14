‘Dindigul hospital will face the music if violations found’: Minister Ma Subramanian

DINDIGUL: In the wake of the fire accident killing six and injuring several others at a private hospital in Dindigul, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said that action will be taken against the hospital, if violations are identified.

Addressing media on Friday, the minister said the fire broke out due to a short circuit, and only one patient sustained burns. However, six others (five attenders and one patient), who were stranded in the lift, died due to suffocation, he said.

Ma Subramanian further said that a team of doctors under the dean of the government medical college hospital have been taking care of the patients. “Of the injured, three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and 35 others are in a government hospital. While four of the 35 are in ICU, others’ conditions are stable,” he added.

Responding to query regarding the investigation, the minister said a police probe is under way to ascertain whether the hospital had appropriate facilities, including fire extinguishers. A report will be submitted by the police, who are currently examining the CCTV footage. Ahead of receiving the report, we cannot conclude as to whether action is required against the hospital authorities. If there has been any violation in the building, with regard to the bed strength, hospital size, exit/entry, appropriate action will be taken, he added.

Earlier in the day, Ma Subramanian, along with ministers I Periyasamy and R Sakkarapani, visited the patients at Government Hospital in Dindigul.