ED alleges in SC that TN minister Senthil Balaji delaying trial in cash-for-job scam case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has deliberately attempted to delay trial court proceedings in the money laundering case related to the cash-for-job scam, in which the top court had granted him bail.

In an affidavit filed on a petition by one of the victims, the ED sought cancellation of bail of Balaji, who was sworn in as a minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi again on September 29 and was assigned the same key portfolios -- electricity, non-conventional energy development, prohibition and excise -- he held previously in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.

On Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Justice Oka that the agency needs to file an affidavit in the matter as Balaji has been sabotaging the trial.

The bench also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal allowed the ED to file the affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on December 18.

The top court had granted bail to DMK strongman Balaji on September 26, in the money laundering case after over 15 months, noting there was no possibility of the completion of trial soon.

The ED said since release of Balaji from jail, the ongoing examination of prosecution witnesses in the case has been derailed on account of the accused (Balaji) moving applications seeking copies of digital records and seeking change of counsel in the midst of trial.

"That the aforementioned facts unequivocally demonstrate V Senthil Balaji's blatant disregard for the judicial process and his deliberate attempts to delay the trial.

Despite this court's directive to expedite the trial, V Senthil Balaji has drawn out the cross examination of PW- 4 (prosecution witness) on one pretext or another for nearly two months," it said.

The anti-money laundering agency said this blatant disregard for the Supreme Court's instructions is a clear attempt to procrastinate and delay the trial proceedings.

"In the light of the foregoing, it is amply clear that V Senthil Balaji has violated the direction given by this court by seeking adjournments on nonexistent or frivolous grounds or creating hurdles in the early disposal of the cases mentioned above," it said.