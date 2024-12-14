Enough stock of hepatitis B vaccine in Tamil Nadu, says DPH

CHENNAI: In response to Doctors Association of Social Equality (DASE) stating that there was a shortage of hepatitis B vaccine in government hospitals, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the state has adequate stock of the vaccine.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, in a press release said hepatitis B vaccine is given to newborn babies within 24 hours of birth. It will also be given to babies after six, 10 and 14 months as Pentavalent vaccine.

The requirement of hepatitis B and Pentavalent vaccination for the year 2024-2025 is 9,73,100 and 29,20,100 respectively. The state currently has a stock of 5,19,000 doses of hepatitis B and 4,63,000 doses of Pentavalent vaccine.

The hepatitis B vaccine was given to 99% of children in 2024 from April to November. Of the 5.68 lakh children, the hepatitis B vaccine was given to 5.63 lakh children, while pentavalent vaccine was given to 94% of 5.84 lakh children.

The health department also took measures to give the vaccines in 32 empanelled private hospitals through eVIN and UWIN portals. There is an adequate stock of hepatitis B and Pentavalent vaccines given under Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in all primary health centres and hospitals, the DPH said.

