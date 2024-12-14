Fishermen conflict: Looking from the other side of the Palk Bay

The umbilical cord

When asked about the furore in Tamil Nadu triggered by the continuous arrests of Indian fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, Ravichandrarasa said they feel sorry for those getting arrested since most of them are poor daily wage labourers and not wealthy boat owners. “However, when I am not able to feed my own family, I cannot sympathise with those from the other side of the sea (Tamil Nadu), who continue to exploit us even though we supposedly share an “umbilical cord” relation,” he added.

“Thoppul kodi uravu”, which means connected through the umbilical cord, was a term brought up invariably in all conversations TNIE had with the fishing community in Mullaitivu and Jaffna districts, to highlight the cultural ties between the Tamil-speaking people of both countries and to stress how they are being betrayed in the name of such a relationship.

Despite this relation, an amicable solution has eluded the conflict between the fishing communities of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The fisherfolk in the Tamil-speaking northern province of Sri Lanka are yet to recover from the armed ethnic conflict that lasted for over three decades and ended with the final Eelam War in 2009.

Their resources are minuscule compared to that of Tamil Nadu. To put it in perspective, there are 5,440 registered mechanised boats in Tamil Nadu that are suited for multi-day fishing expeditions, including trawling. More than 60% of these operate from the coastal districts along Palk Bay.

In contrast, entire Sri Lanka has only 5,088 Inboard Multi-day Boats (IMULs), which are comparable to TN's mechanised boats, as per its Fisheries Statistics 2023. Of these, only 141 (2.7%) operate from the northern coastal districts of Mannar, Jaffna, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi even though this region accounts for 27% of the country’s fishing households.

Similarly, of the 25 fishing harbours in the country, only one is in the northern province at Myliddy in Jaffna district, which was constructed in 2019 but remains largely unusable according to the fishermen.