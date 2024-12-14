Madras High Court orders Bharathidasan varsity to pay salary dues

TIRUCHY: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Bharathidasan University (BDU) to pay five months’ pending salary to guest lecturers and non-teaching staff of government colleges on or before December 31.

This interim order comes after a writ petition filed by the staff who had been working in BDU’s erstwhile constituent colleges in Tiruchy. Until November 2023, BDU had been paying their salaries.

However, the staff became government employees in February 2019, when the state government took over the constituent colleges. Citing this takeover, BDU stopped paying salaries, arguing it was the government’s responsibility.

The court acknowledged the petitioners’ plight, who haven’t received salaries for 14 months. It ordered BDU to disburse the first installment for November 2023 to March 2024 by December 31. The court instructed state government to submit a status report on January 3, 2025, scheduling the hearing on the same day.

HC junks plea against Chennai Press Club election

Chennai: The Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed for stalling the Chennai Press Club polls scheduled to be held on December 15. Justice S Sounthar dismissed the petition filed by AS Mani, Naveena Netrikan Editor, seeking a direction to stay polls citing discrepancies in enrollment. Senior Counsel P Wilson, appearing for the Club, said that petitions are being filed with an intent to stall the polls.