Malaiyaha Tamils of Sri Lanka: Shackled to a legacy of tea, toil for 200 years

NUWARA ELIYA: Sixty-three-year-old Natesan Jayaraman, in his 44 years of working in a tea plantation, has learnt that avoiding unnecessary conversations is a useful strategy that kept him away from trouble with his kanganis (supervisors) and dorais (a colonial term still used by many to refer to estate managers).

It is therefore after a lot of hesitation that he started talking when TNIE met him on the way from Hatton to Nuwara Eliya in the Central Province of Sri Lanka.

Jayaraman, a Malaiyaha Tamil whose ancestors were brought from India to work in tea estates, started working in a plantation when he was 18 for a daily wage of LKR 5. The daily wage for an estate worker was recently increased from LKR 1,000 to LKR 1,350 (close to Rs 400 in INR). Despite doing the same amount of work, Natesan still earns only LKR 1,000 since he has technically crossed the retirement age of 60.

Even that income is on the condition that applies to all workers that they pluck at least 20 kilos of tea leaves a day, failing which the daily wage gets cut proportionately. “I have to pluck 24 kilos in fact since the remaining four kilos are counted as commission,” he said.

Jayaraman, his wife, who is also a plantation worker, and two children still live in a Layam, as the “line houses” constructed since the British period for housing the workers within the estates are locally called. He and his wife are still the breadwinners since his son and daughter, who could not progress much in education with their limited opportunities, are yet to obtain regular employment.