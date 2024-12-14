NDRF team rescues four stuck in floods in Ranipet

VELLORE: Ranipet’s Arakkonam area experienced severe flooding on Thursday due to continuous rainfall in the district. Four residents, whose houses were submerged in the floods were rescued by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, led by Sub-Inspector Rambabu. Two women and two men, along with 38 livestock, including 12 goats, 25 cocks, and one dog were taken to safety, on Friday morning. Collector Dr JU Chandrakala oversaw the operation.

In Walajah Taluk, officials worked to safely remove a precariously positioned two-ton boulder from the Punganur Reserve Forest near residential areas in Visharam and Melvisharam towns, to prevent potential danger.

Of the 369 tanks in the district, 215 reached full capacity, while 33 recorded 76 to 99 percent storage levels, an official statement read. The district received an average of 96 mm of rainfall on Thursday, with areas like Arcot, Arakkonam, Kaveripakkam, and Panapakkam receiving very heavy rainfall of 120.3 mm, 141.2 mm, 127.6 mm, and 140.6 mm, respectively.