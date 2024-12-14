Nine suspects quizzed over mysterious death of boy in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 36 witnesses and nine suspects were interrogated in connection with the mysterious death of a 10-year-old boy in Kovilpatti a few days ago, said SP Albert John, appealing to the public not to spread rumours, here on Friday.

K Karupasamy, son of K Karthick Murugan (35) of Gandhi Nagar in Kovilpatti, went missing on December 9 and was found dead on the terrace of a neighbour’s house in the wee hours of December 10. The Kovilpatti West police, who had initially registered a missing case on December 9, altered the sections to 194(3) (iv) of BNSS after the boy was found dead in a suspicious manner.

In a press statement, SP L Albert John said as many as 10 teams of police have been deputed to trace the culprits. As per investigation, we are yet to rule out the angles of theft and sexual assault, he said.

The SP further assured to single out the accused with evidence at the earliest. Besides, as the parents and grandfather of the victim were found in possession of poison and a suicide note earlier, the bereaved family is being given counselling and their health is being monitored, he noted.