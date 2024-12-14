Notice on suo motu plea to preserve Vaigai River

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the municipal administration department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and collectors of five districts, among others, on the suo motu proceedings initiated by the court to safeguard the Vaigai River from pollution.

The court recently initiated the proceedings by taking suo motu cognizance of news reports about a study conducted by an NGO named Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation (MNCF), which revealed alarming levels of pollution in Vaigai River.

According to the study, domestic, industrial and medical wastes from five districts — Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram — were being discharged into the river at nearly 177 locations. About 197 pipes and canals were connected to the river discharging wastes at a stretch of 260 km along the river, the study revealed. Due to this, the quality of the river water has been found to be below D grade (fit for agricultural and industrial purpose) along the river stretch and samples collected in Madurai were ranked even lower — E grade — making the water suitable only for industrial use.

To resolve the issue and preserve the river, the study called for establishment of more sewage treatment plants, forest cover development along the riverbanks, desilting of waterbodies, removal of encroachments and a ban on sand mining along the river. It also suggested the formulation of a comprehensive management policy for the river basin, appointment of a nodal officer and the prosecution of polluters under various legal provisions, the court added.

A special bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi issued notice to the regional director of municipal administration, collectors, TNPCB chairman and the NGO's convenor and tagged the case along with a similar petition filed recently. The matter was adjourned to December 16.