Principals raise concern over delay in appointing librarians, PEDs in TN government colleges

COIMBATORE: Principals have alleged that the higher education department is delaying filling the posts of librarian and Physical Education Director (PED) at government colleges. They pointed that since 2015, these two posts had not been filled in several colleges, even after they had submitted representations.

The principal of Government Arts and Science College, located on the outskirts of the city, told TNIE that out of 170 arts and science colleges across the state, the librarian and PED posts are vacant in 60 colleges, particularly in new colleges that opened in the past five years. “For instance, if there is no PED, how can students get sports coaching and participate in competitions?. It would affect students who are willing to improve their talent in sports. Hence, as these posts are important, the higher education department should fill this post soon,” he urged.

The principal of another government college in the city said that since college started, a librarian had not been appointed. He added that an assistant professor currently manages the library and its activities.

Repeated attempts to contact top officials of the higher education department for comments went in vain.