Residents of Muthialpet grapple with waterlogging, damaged street lamps

PUDUCHERRY: Around 50 residents of Sabthagiri Garden in Muthialpet are grappling with the aftermath of the recent heavy rains in the district, which has caused water stagnation in their neighbourhood. Moreover, ten street lamps were damaged in the downpour, leaving the area in complete darkness, alleged residents.

The stagnant rainwater mixed with sewage, particularly around a volleyball ground behind Sabthagiri Garden, has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising fears of outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and malaria. Residents said that foul odours emanate in the area due to the decomposition of dead animals, including rats and squirrels, in the waterlogged area.

Furthermore, the rains damaged over 10 street lamps and three high mast lights, leaving the area in complete darkness at night, posing significant safety risks, said Nagaraj, a resident.

Puducherry Municipal Commissioner M Kandasamy has issued notice to the owner of the volleyball ground to drain out the water.

Compounding their woes is a government quarter, abandoned for over 8 to 10 years, behind Sapthagiri Garden, which has become a hotspot for illegal activities. The premises of the property, situated in a residential area near Perumal Kovil Extension in Muthialpet have become a site for drug-related activities. “At night, the property becomes a hub for drinking, smoking, drug use, gambling, and other unlawful activities,” said Prasana Vengadesan, a resident of the area. The building is close to two educational institutions, some 250 meters away. He added that such activities near schools endangers students’ safety.

Residents petitioned authorities to conduct thorough investigations, curb unlawful behaviour, and convert the space into a community asset.