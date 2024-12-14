Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away

CHENNAI: EVKS Elangovan (75), former TNCC president and Congress MLA representing the Erode East Assembly constituency passed away on Saturday due to respiratory ailment.

He was admitted to a private hospital two weeks ago and was under treatment. He is survived by his son Sanjay Sampath.

Elangovan served as an MP between 2004 and 2009, representing the Gobichettipalayam Lok Sabha constituency. He was also a member of the Tamil Nadu Assembly between 1985 and 1988 representing the Satyamangalam Assembly constituency.

He served as the TNCC president and as the Union Minister of State for Textiles between 2004 and 2009.

He also held various positions in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee such as president of, Erode District Youth Congress (1978- 1980), president of, Erode City Congress Committee (1980- 1982), general secretary, of Erode District Congress Committee (1982- 1983), president, Erode District Congress Committee (1990- 1996), member, All India Congress Committee, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (1998- 2000), president, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (2000- 2002), and Working President, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (2002- 2003).

Elangovan is known for his outspokenness, and his remarks often created ripples in the political arena in Tamil Nadu.

He was active in public life for over 40 years. He was elected as the secretary of the Presidency College Students Congress in the year 1967.

He was also active in trade union activities. He was associated with INTUC’s Transport wing for a very long time.

In his younger days, Elangovan was a great lover of motor racing. He participated in motor car races in Cholavaram in 1972 and 1973.

He did his schooling in Erode’s Kalai Magal Kalvi Nilayam, Karur’s Mavadian School, St. Mary’s School in Dindigul; Church Park Convent and Ramakrishna High School in Chennai.

He graduated in Economics from Presidency College, Chennai.