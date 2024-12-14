Sivakasi block accounts for 22 per cent of teen pregnancies in Virudhunagar district last decade

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Accounting for a staggering 22.39% of the district’s 3,164 teen pregnancies in the past decade, Sivakasi, with 710 cases of teen pregnancies tops the list among 11 blocks in the district. The hub for cracker production and calendar manufacturing has become a hotbed for teen pregnancies, with the number skyrocketing from 18 in 2014 to an alarming 126 in 2024.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department noted that the majority of such pregnancies stem from child marriages and over 80% of child marriages are due to elopement. They also pointed out that dropping out of school majorly contributes to child marriage.

When TNIE analyzed the high and higher secondary schools' potential school dropout survey (class 9 to class 12) in the district for the current academic year, with 338 dropouts Sivakasi again tops the list among the other blocks, accounting for 25% of the district's total dropouts.

The survey also reveals that many have discontinued their education citing lack of interest. "Apart from the efforts from the school teachers and headmasters, special drives were also carried out where the senior officials from different departments visited the houses of dropouts to readmit the students. Following our continuous efforts and counselling, we have only been able to readmit 61 students in Sivakasi. Many students were firm on not coming to school and many discontinued in a short span after re-admitting. We are also not receiving good cooperation from their parents," an officer who was a part of the drive said.

Speaking to TNIE, child rights activist A Devaneyan said that amidst cracker manufacturing jobs at the units, many residents in Sivakasi manufacture crackers at their homes every day. "Growing up in such an environment, the students are keen to earn and the parents also don't dissuade the children from working. In such working environments, due to peer pressure, many teens who fell in love elope without any awareness," he said.