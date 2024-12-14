Thoothukudi collector urges evacuation as Thamirabarani River inflow strengthens amid heavy rain

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath appealed to the residents of low-lying villages along the banks of the Thamirabarani River to shift to relief camps as inflow to the river strengthened on Friday.

As the rain intensified in various parts of the district and neighbouring districts of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, the influx to waterbodies have increased, especially those in Srivaikuntam and Eral taluks.

The collector along with stakeholding departments visited Srivaikuntam Kaspa Tank, Srivaikuntam Anaicut, Karungulam Bridge, Uppar Odai, Maruthur Anaicut in Kaliyavoor village and Korampallam surplus channel at Athimarapatti to gauge the situation. He inspected safety measures at Mela Thattaparai, where the flood obstructed the road.

Meanwhile, the collector inspected food preparation in the relief camp at Srivaikuntam Union Office. In a press statement, Elambahavath said, "The inflow to Srivaikuntam Anaicut is 26,000 cusecs, which may rise upto 75,000 cusecs as rain has intensified in the western districts and western ghats."