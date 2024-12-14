Thoothukudi collector urges evacuation as Thamirabarani River inflow strengthens amid heavy rain

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath appealed to the residents of low-lying villages along the banks of the Thamirabarani River to shift to relief camps as inflow to the river strengthened on Friday.
As the rain intensified in various parts of the district and neighbouring districts of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli, the influx to waterbodies have increased, especially those in Srivaikuntam and Eral taluks.
The collector along with stakeholding departments visited Srivaikuntam Kaspa Tank, Srivaikuntam Anaicut, Karungulam Bridge, Uppar Odai, Maruthur Anaicut in Kaliyavoor village and Korampallam surplus channel at Athimarapatti to gauge the situation. He inspected safety measures at Mela Thattaparai, where the flood obstructed the road.
Meanwhile, the collector inspected food preparation in the relief camp at Srivaikuntam Union Office. In a press statement, Elambahavath said, "The inflow to Srivaikuntam Anaicut is 26,000 cusecs, which may rise upto 75,000 cusecs as rain has intensified in the western districts and western ghats."
He appealed to the people living in low-lying villages along the banks of Thamirabarani at Kaliyavur, Agaram, Muthalankurichi, Arampannai, Murapanadu, Kovilpathu, Alikudi, Ponnankurichi, Alwarthopu, Pudhukudi villages of Srivaikuntam Taluk to move to relief camps.
Similarly, the collector also alerted people of Keelpidagai Kaspa, Mangalakurichi, Eral, Umarikadu, Mukkani, Palayakayal, Pullaveli, Athinathapuram, Alwarthirunagari, Alagiyamanavalapuram, Cemalabad, Thenthiruperai, Mavadipannai, Palkulam, Rajapathy, Valavallan, Sethukuvaithan, and Kurukattoor in Eral Taluk to move to safer places or relief camps as these villages were severely affected in the flood last year.
In the wake of severe rainfall, the compound wall of an ESI dispensary collapsed. Rain water inundated over 30 houses near Palaniandavar temple premises. The water supposed to be drained into Kurinjankulam Tank gushed into the residential area following encroachment of the inflow channel, sources said.
Inam Maniachi and Athaikiondan Kanmois have been overflowing and inundating the road. The water has flooded Ilayarasanendhal Road, TNSTC bus depot, a fuel station and other establishments, sources added.