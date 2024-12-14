Train overshooting: Inquiry under way against Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Passenger loco pilot

THOOTHUKUDI: An inquiry has been initiated against the loco pilot of Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Passenger for halting the train past the platform at Thathankulam railway station near Srivaikuntam. The train was later reversed several metres to board the passengers, who had been waiting at the station, around 8 am on Friday.

According to sources, the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur Passenger, which departed from Tirunelveli Junction at 7.25 am, reached Thathankulam at 8 am, but went past without stopping at the station. Realising the calls of passengers waiting at the platform, the loco pilot Ramesh Kumar and train manager Maharajan stopped the train and later reversed it several metres, said sources.

Official sources said that Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Operations) and Senior Divisional Safety Officer issued notices seeking written reports from the loco pilot with regard to the incident. Preliminary inquiries revealed that six coaches of the train had gone past the platform and were reversed to board the passengers, the official added.

As Thathankulam is a rural area and a halt station without signal, the new loco pilot might not have had prior knowledge about the stoppage. Action will be taken following a detailed inquiry, he added.