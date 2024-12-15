32-year-old TN woman, son drown in rainwater-filled pit near Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 32-year-old woman and her five-year-old son allegedly drowned in a five-feet-deep pit filled with stagnant rainwater on Friday night. The deceased were identified as G Rajeswari and G Dharshan, residents of Viswanatham near Sivakasi. The pit recently was dug by a resident on his land to construct a septic tank.

According to police sources, the incident took place when Dharshan went to relieve himself outside his house on Friday night, and entered his neighbour Ganesan's land, where a house construction work is under way. Due to heavy rain in the region, a pit dug for constructing the septic tank near the house was filled with rainwater.

Darshan, who was at the site accidentally fell into the pit and drowned. Subsequently, Rajeswari, who went in search of Darshan, also fell into the pit while attempting to rescue him. As the duo failed to return even after 30 minutes, Rajeswari's parents went in search of them and found the bodies in the pit. With the help of locals, they recovered the bodies, and alerted the police, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Sivakasi Town Police registered a case under section 194 of BNS and a probe is on. "As Rajeswari's death has occurred within seven years of marriage, and the couple has been living separately, an investigation by the RDO is under way," police sources added.