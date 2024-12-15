Dharmapuri farmers distressed by new toll gate set up near Erumiyampatti village

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Pappireddipatti are distressed by the new toll gate set up near Erumiyampatti village. With the toll gate going to become operational on Monday, farmers have expressed their dissatisfaction with NHAI.

Three years ago, the construction of A Pallipatti - Uthangarai NH began and with this reaching its final phase, a toll gate was constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore in Erumiyampatti village. Recently, NHAI announced that the toll gate would become operational on Monday. Farmers are dissatisfied with this announcement.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kaliappan from Harur said, “This toll gate is will exhaust people’s hard-earned money. In Harur, over 80% occupied in farming and Salem is a key centre where trade is conducted, especially tapioca trade. This puts farmers at a loss, “ he said.

Another farmer, S Krishnan from Pappireddipati said, “Common people will be severely burdened by tolls. The NHAI must abandon its plans to set up a toll gate here. If not, at least they should issue passes to people living in a 70-km vicinity and ease the application process.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the revenue department, they said, “They have received multiple petitions and brought it to the attention of NHAI.”