Ex- BJP MLA Saminathan calls for ban of Happy Street programme

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry BJP MLA and former state President of BJP V Saminathan has appealed to public to unite and protest against the AINRC-BJP government’s anti people’s policies, starting in January.

In a press release, he has sharply criticised the government for promoting activities that he claims contribute to cultural and moral decline in the Union Territory. He specifically called for the immediate banning of the "Happy Street" programme held on Beach Road, alleging that such events encourage "disgusting" practices like drunken dancing, which he described as incompatible with Puducherry’s spiritual heritage.

Saminathan accused the government of fostering a culture of excess through an unchecked rise in restobars, illegal gambling, and the sale of narcotics. He stated that these issues are turning Puducherry into a "model state for cultural degradation."

The former legislator also criticised the government for its failure to revive industries, citing the closure of mills in areas like Mettupalayam, Thattanchavadi, and Sedarapet. Saminathan alleged that the closure has left thousands of workers jobless, forcing residents to seek opportunities in neighbouring states. He accused both the current administration and its predecessors of ignoring economic development and prioritising personal interests.

He also expressed concern over the rapid increase of bars which he termed as "unsafe public spaces," linking these issues to an increase in crimes. The former MLA further demanded the removal of restobars located near places of worship schools. He warned that his group is prepared to take legal action if the government does not address these issues, particularly the continuation of the Happy Street programme.

He also urged all political parties and citizens to work towards forming a new government free from the influence of Congress and the current ruling party.