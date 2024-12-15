IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in TN on 17-18 December as low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas.

“The low-pressure area is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent two days,” the IMD stated.

Following this forecast, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain parts of Tamil Nadu on 17 and 18 December.

On 17 December, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the districts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur. Heavy rainfall is also likely in isolated areas of Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai.

On 18 December, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated at isolated locations in Cuddalore and Villupuram. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated locations in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur.

The IMD also warned of continued heavy rainfall on 19 December in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore.