Incessant rain floods Thoothukudi collectorate, disrupts public life

THOOTHUKUDI: As heavy rainfall paralysed public life in Thoothukudi on Saturday, the district collectorate campus stood marooned making the premises inaccessible for public servants.

According to available data, Thoothukudi district received over 35 mm rainfall throughout the day, which resulted in the filling up of several tanks and kanmois. Breaches were reported at Periyapiratti kanmoi at Pudukottai. Over 4,501 chickens at a poultry farm in Kovilpatti drowned, and 101 huts were partly damaged, as stated by the disaster management department.

A flash flood triggered by the brimming Uppar Odai and tanks submerged the pathway leading to the collectorate campus. The officers, staff and the public waded through hip-level of water while exiting the collectorate campus. "The water level suddenly rose as Soreespuram tank started overflowing," said one S Sahararaj, while returning from the SP office. However, the gushing water did not enter the building as rainfall receded in the outskirts of Thoothukudi, an official said.

Around 12 streets of P&T colony were surrounded by stagnant water in the corporation area. The Uppar odai, infamous for flooding the Thoothukudi corporation areas, was brimming due to heavy rain at Kovilpatti, Kayathar and Ottapidaram. Eventually, the Uppar odai eventually filled up the Korampallam tank. "Of the total depth of 2.5m in the Korampallam tank, officials are instructed to maintain 1.89m as optimum level to discharge surplus water to avert any breakage. A surplus of 1,75,000 cusecs of water has been released from the Korampallam tank into the Bay of Bengal," said Collector K Elambahavath.