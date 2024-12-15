Krishnagiri residents slam foresters for delay in taking action against jumbo attack

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Keratti village gheraoed the vehicle of a few forest officials on Friday night as they reached the village late after they were informed about the elephant movement. However, the vehicle was released on Saturday morning after the Anchetti forest ranger (in charge of the Denkanikottai range) and Anchetti police inspector visited the spot and pacified the residents.
Keratti village in Thavarakarai panchayat near Denkanikottai has over 50 houses.
V Baiyappa, a resident of Keratti village told TNIE, “On Friday night around 11 pm, I was in my farmland along with Venkatesan and Ravi who were also guarding their field. At that time a tusker entered our farm and damaged our harvested ragi crops and started to chase Venkatesan when he had gone to attend nature’s call. As he was trying to escape, he fell and injured his legs. Then the three of us took shelter in a room at a nearby farmland. A few minutes later, after going around the room, the tusker left.”
He added, “Meanwhile, other villagers called the Denkanikottai forest department, but they reached late. We asked the officials to provide us with crackers to chase the elephants when it comes to our farmland and to provide a timely compensation for crop damage.”
Following this, as five forest department staff led by Denkanikottai forest range official Devananthan reached the village, they were gheraoed.
Though talks were held between the villagers and police officials from Thalli and Denkanikottai, they failed.
Then on Saturday around 8 am, Anchetti forest ranger Govindan and Anchetti inspector of police Pankajam reached the spot and pacified the people. Then they released the vehicle.
B K Ganesh Reddy, Krishnagiri west district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association told TNIE, “The forest department should increase manpower among the forest ranges to prevent human-animal conflict. Also, the forest department should warn people about elephant movements using a public addressing system rather than sending SMS and WhatsApp messages to a section of farmers.”
Govindan told TNIE, “The issue was taken to Hosur forest division Wildlife Warden. After receiving information about the elephant movement, forest department staff reached the spot without any delay. Also on Saturday, more forest staff were stationed near Keratti village to prevent elephant intrusion and it will be driven towards the Jawalagiri forest range. Demands about giving firecrackers to farmers will be discussed with the wildlife warden.”
Police sources said the injured Venkatesan was taken to Denkanikottai government hospital for treatment. However, he has returned home.