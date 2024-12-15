Krishnagiri residents slam foresters for delay in taking action against jumbo attack

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of Keratti village gheraoed the vehicle of a few forest officials on Friday night as they reached the village late after they were informed about the elephant movement. However, the vehicle was released on Saturday morning after the Anchetti forest ranger (in charge of the Denkanikottai range) and Anchetti police inspector visited the spot and pacified the residents.

Keratti village in Thavarakarai panchayat near Denkanikottai has over 50 houses.

V Baiyappa, a resident of Keratti village told TNIE, “On Friday night around 11 pm, I was in my farmland along with Venkatesan and Ravi who were also guarding their field. At that time a tusker entered our farm and damaged our harvested ragi crops and started to chase Venkatesan when he had gone to attend nature’s call. As he was trying to escape, he fell and injured his legs. Then the three of us took shelter in a room at a nearby farmland. A few minutes later, after going around the room, the tusker left.”

He added, “Meanwhile, other villagers called the Denkanikottai forest department, but they reached late. We asked the officials to provide us with crackers to chase the elephants when it comes to our farmland and to provide a timely compensation for crop damage.”