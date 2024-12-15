Mettur dam nears full capacity

MAYILADUTHURAI: With the Mettur dam nearing maximum capacity following the heavy rains last week and the surplus water being released into the Kollidam, the district administration in Mayiladuthurai has advised residents in vulnerable areas along the river to shift to safety.

According to the water resources department (WRD), the storage level of the Mettur dam on Saturday stood at 117 feet as against its maximum of 120 ft. The inflow into the reservoir stood at 7,511 cusecs while 1,000 cusecs was being released into River Cauvery. The tributaries such as the Amaravathi, Noyyal and Bhavani, however, increased the flow in the Cauvery to 35,000 cusecs.

From the Grand Anicut (Kallanai), 503 cusecs was being released into the Cauvery, while no water was let out into the Vennar and the Grand Anicut Canal.

Meanwhile, the release from the Lower Anicut into the Kollidam is being maintained at 29,000 cusecs. The river flow, however, could increase up to 65,000 cusecs in the coming days, WRD officials said.