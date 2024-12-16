After Thirumavalavan questions agenda, VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna resigns

CHENNAI: Seven days after his temporary suspension from VCK, deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna announced his resignation from the party on Sunday. He made the announcement on his X handle. He stated that while he is resigning from the party with a heavy heart, he intends to continue his political journey towards democracy, equality, and justice for the people, with the support of the party chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

In his statement, Arjuna stated that he took the decision as his “reasonable anger and questions” regarding activities that he believed are against people’s welfare are turning into debates. He added that he did not want these issues to create a rift between himself and party leader Thirumavalavan, clarifying that he had no differences with the party’s policies or ideological stance.

Reflecting on his tenure as deputy general secretary, Arjuna noted that it allowed him to work on the ground, gain insights into the deeply entrenched caste system and its still extending hand through power dynamics and the sufferings of affected people. He further said he is in debt to the party for making him work against these by creating action plans based on its principles.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to work with Thol Thirumavalavan in the fight against religious majoritarianism, corruption and gender inequality based on Ambedkar’s words to question those in power with eradication of caste, equality and empowering the common people as his stance.

Earlier, Thirumavalavan had told reporters in Tiruchy that if Arjuna wanted to rejoin the party he should have remained quiet for six months. “Repeatedly making contradictory statements indicates he may have some other agenda,” the VCK leader said. When asked whether the suspension was an eyewash, Thirumavalavan said it is a procedural step to be followed within an organisation. “In our party, we approach every decision with great caution and deliberation,” he added.