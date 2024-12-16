Chennai-Tada NH toll fee may be cut by 15 per cent

CHENNAI: Marking a first for Tamil Nadu, the toll fee for vehicles plying on the Chennai-Tada National Highway is set to be slashed by 14-15% at the Nallur toll plaza. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed transferring a 10-km stretch of the Chennai-Kolkata NH 16 from Madhavaram Junction to Padiyanallur to the state highways, making it a toll-free section.

Once approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), the total tolled road length of the highway will come down from 54.5km to 44.5km. This change will cut the Rs 80 toll fee for cars and jeeps by Rs 15, bringing it down to Rs 65. Fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) and minibuses will be reduced by Rs 20, lowering it from Rs 125 to Rs 105. Similarly, trucks and buses will see a Rs 45 reduction, cutting the toll fee down from Rs 265 to Rs 220.

This will be the first section of an NH in the state proposed to be removed from the tolled network due to vehicular congestion.

‘Road stretch no longer meets criteria for maintenance by NHAI’

Unlike the remaining 33-km stretch from Nallur to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, which has been widened into a six-lane highway, the 10-km section from Madhavaram to Nallur could not be expanded due to challenges with land acquisition, encroachments and resistance from local residents since 2010. The move is also expected to result in the dropping of the proposed elevated corridor project linking Madhavaram Junction to the Outer Ring Road at Nallur on NH 16.