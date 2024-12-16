Detailed form for UDISE+ portal burden Tamil Nadu teachers

CHENNAI: A section of teachers have complained that the exhaustive questionnaire to update data in the centre’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) portal, is eating up their teaching time. The school education department asked all TN schools to fill out the questionnaire.

Until about three years ago, printed forms were issued to schools which would be filled up and handed to the Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs), who would then update it online. The centre did not collect any data for three years, said sources.

Based on the circular issued to chief education officers from the Samagra Shiksha state project directorate, a two-day training was held for all district-level stakeholders on filling up the data. It instructed administrators-cum-instructors (appointed recently) to fill up data for government primary and middle schools, lab assistants in government high and higher secondary schools and nodal teachers in aided and private schools.

“Administrators are not appointed to all the middle and primary schools. So, it is not possible to complete the work without teachers’ involvement. Since most of this data is already available in the state’s EIMS, why can’t the data be taken from there,” questioned an HM from Dindigul.