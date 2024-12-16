EPS’ allegations against govt baseless: DMK

CHENNAI: Hours after the AIADMK adopted several resolutions against the state government at the party’s general body meeting, the ruling DMK accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of fabricating baseless allegations.

In a statement, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi stated that Palaniswami’s claims were a desperate attempt to tarnish the good governance provided by Chief Minister MK Stalin’s administration. Bharathi highlighted proactive measures taken by the government to mitigate the impact of Cyclone Fengal, including desilting water bodies and ensuring relief measures for affected residents. He asserted that Tamil Nadu, under the incumbent government, had avoided major damages due to these efforts, contrasting it with AIADMK’s past failures during natural disasters.

He also dismissed AIADMK’s criticism of property tax hike, pointing out that the decision was mandated by the 15th Finance Commission during AIADMK’s tenure in alliance with BJP. Bharathi accused Palaniswami of betraying minorities by supporting divisive policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Pointing out DMK’s achievements in attracting investments and boosting employment through the Global Investors Meet and foreign visits by Stalin, Bharathi accused AIADMK of administrative failures that left Tamil Nadu lagging.