FSG to ensure schemes get implemented in Tamil Nadu tribal schools

CHENNAI: The tribal welfare department, which manages 320 schools in tribal areas, will soon establish a functional support group (FSG) in order to oversee the implementation of government schemes in the schools and to identify the need for specific changes so as to cater to its students. The group will also be responsible for the management of residential schools and introducing social-emotional learning programmes.

The FSG aims to improve foundational learning for students in classes 1 to 5 while introducing life skills and emotional resilience curricula for classes 6 to 12. It will identify and address learning gaps, provide teacher training, and assess student culture to determine necessary life skills. For residential schools, the FSG will pinpoint infrastructural gaps to enhance education quality.

Officials emphasise the need to equip tribal students with essential interpersonal skills, including communication. The FSG will monitor existing schemes, address gaps, and collect data for evidence-based programmes.

Currently, 24,439 students attend tribal welfare schools, including 8,409 in primary, 3,958 in middle, 3,521 in high, and 8,551 in higher secondary schools. This initiative is expected to bring much-needed specialised attention to these schools. Officials highlight that tribal students often have limited exposure compared to their urban counterparts, making life skills education crucial. By providing these skills, the FSG aims to empower tribal students and help them thrive.