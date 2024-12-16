Heavy rain likely over Tamil Nadu delta districts on Dec 17, 18

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of the recent weather system that brought significant rainfall to Chennai and the delta districts, along with extremely heavy downpours in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday announced that a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. The system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to the delta districts on Tuesday, it stated.

The low-pressure area is to be formed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation, which was located over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas on Saturday and subsequently moved to the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal by Sunday. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two days.

As per the RMC’s forecast, an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rains) has been issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area for Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts and Puducherry.

On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated places over Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and Puducherry. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts and Karaikal area, the forecast stated.