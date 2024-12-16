Madurai Kamaraj University staff accuses top official of using foul language

MADURAI: A female employee lodged a complaint against a top official of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for using inappropriate language with her, following which the official submitted a letter to the authorities asking them to relieve him from the post on Friday.

Superintendent in PG Semester, Examination Wing of MKU RV Suganya Subhashini sent a letter to the CM's cell on December 9, stating that Controller of Examination (i/c) T Dharmaraj called her in person, used inappropriate language with her and asked her to work on holidays, in the presence of Co-Superintendents Parthasarathi and Suresh. Dharmaraj also threatened to fire her if she spoke about these incidents to anybody else.

She further said that on November 5 to 8 and November 21 and 22, she took Earned Leave (EL), following which Dharmaraj allegedly threatened her again. She urged authorities to take action against him.

Higher officials of MKU, while speaking to TNIE, said, "During the semester examinations, Suganya Subhashini, Parthasarthi, Suresh and Kasamuthu took EL. On December 3, they were called by the nodal officers including Convener Committee Member Mayil Vaghanan, Research Section Head Vasantha, DDE Director Muthupandi and Dharmaraj. Except Kasamuthu all the the other three officials were present and asked to give an explanation. On Decemeber 9, Suganya lodged a complaint."

While speaking to TNIE, Subhashini said that she had submitted a letter to MKU’s Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) asking the controller of examinations to relieve Dharmaraj from his post.

Meanwhile, Dharmaraj, who is also Professor and Head of Folklore and Cultural Studies at School of Performing Arts said he refuted the complaint. “They were called in to give an explanation for taking EL," he said.

"In June, I had submitted a letter to relieve myself from the post but authorities asked me to continue. On Friday, I submitted a letter to a convener committee member again to relieve me,” he said.

TNIE attempted to contact Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Convener of MKU E Sundaravalli and Registrar (i/c) M Ramakrishnan, but they were unavailable.