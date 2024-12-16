Mill in Dharmapuri yet to start crushing, sugarcane farmers upset

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane cultivators in Palacode urged the Dharmapuri Cooperative Sugarmill to start crushing operations early saying the erratic climate has resulted in early flowering in sugarcane.

Dharmapuri Cooperative Sugarmill in Palacode is the largest sugar mill in the Dharmapuri district. In 2023-24, the mill received 1.37,778 lakh tonnes of sugarcane for crushing and reported recovery of 10.10%. Farmers were given remuneration of Rs 3,565 per tonne. With area of cultivation shrinking, the mill authorities announced that crushing would be delayed which has disappointed farmers.

Speaking to TNIE, P Kannan from Kesarguli said, “ Sugarcane is a crop which brings profit once a year, as it takes about 10 to 11 months to mature. Because of this many farmers had stopped cultivating sugarcane and opted for crops which provide profit in a much shorter period. But still hundreds of farmers invest in sugarcane in Palacode.

Right now these farmers require the mill to operate early because the sugarcane plantations have started flowering. This means the sucrose and water content in the cane will drastically reduce and farmers would lose profits. This is also harmful for the mill as sugar recovery rate would reduce” he said.