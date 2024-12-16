Music composer Ilaiyaraja allegedly stopped from entering Srivilliputhur Andal Temple's sanctum sanctorum

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The incident of renowned music composer Ilaiyaraja being allegedly stopped from entering the Artha mandapam at the Andal temple in Srivilliputhur on Sunday evening sparked controversial allegations and debates on casteist practices.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Ilaiyaraja went to the temple before attending the release event of his composition Divya Pasuram.

After being welcomed by the HR and CE officials, the mastero, along with a few priests, visited the temple's nandavanam, Periya Perumal shrine, and Andal sanctum.

However, when Ilaiyaraja attempted to enter the Artha mandapam, a path leading to the temple's sanctum sanctorum, he was stopped by the priests, stating that entry to the mandapam is restricted. Later, Ilaiyaraja worshipped the deity outside the Artha mandapam and was honored by the priests.

Responding to the allegations, K Chelladurai, Joint Commissioner, HR & CE noted that Ilaiyaraja along with Shri Shri Shri Thirathandi Shriman Narayana Chinna Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamigal visited the temple. The official clarified that as per the customary practice prevailing in the temple no other persons than the priests, abbots, and jeeyar are allowed inside the Artha mandapa and beyond.

Reacting to the incident, Ilaiyaraaja in his official statement clarified that the rumours centered around him are false and further requested his fans and the public not to believe in such rumours. "I am a person who does not compromise my self-respect at any time or place," he said.