Ration cardholders in Coimbatore irked as PoS machines marred by tech glitches

COIMBATORE: Several ration shop supervisors pointed out that Point of Sale (PoS) machines at their shops have not been functioning properly due to technical glitches.

They also claimed that despite the issue taking place on a regular basis, it is unaddressed and the cardholders are asked to come back later.

N Murugesan, a supervisor from Samthur in Pollachi, said, “The PoS unit did not connect with the server on November 1 and 2.

On these days, we had to send back cardholders and ask them to come later. When inquired, this delay was not just in my shop. I was informed that this took place across the state.”

He added that a lot of times supervisors are forced to face the wrath of cardholders when they point out technical glitches. G Rajendran, Tamil Nadu Ration Shop Workers Association president, said, “We have been highlighting this issue to officials often.

Even on December 15, shops faced this issue. The distribution of materials was rolled out through PoS in 2016. A private company handed over the software and technical operations. They also issued their toll-free number to register complaints whenever PoS did not connect to the server.

However, when supervisors call, instead of registering their complaints, they are told to wait for a few hours. Due to this negligence, the problem has become a non-stop problem across 34,600 ration shops in the state.”

L Nandhini, a cardholder from Othakalmandapam, said,

“The ration shop we use is situated three kilometres away. I was told several times to come back to the shop later due to technical issues. Due to this, I will have to visit the shop later or the next day based on the time I get.”

When TNIE contacted J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary of the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, he said, “The department has replaced 27,000 PoS machines. The glitches could be caused due to issues in getting the Aadhaar authentication server. We are ready to rectify the issue if the shop supervisors notify us about the issue whenever they face it.”