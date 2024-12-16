Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi chief Velmurugan seeks action against corrupt officials

CUDDALORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin must take stern action against officials involved in administrative irregularities and corruption, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan demanded on Saturday, warning of massive protests if the government fails to act.

Speaking to reporters in Cuddalore, leader of the DMK-allied party said, “Cyclone Fengal, heavy rains, and floods have caused extensive damage in the district. Particularly, residents along the Kedilam and Thenpennai rivers in my Panruti constituency have been severely affected. Many victims have not received the relief funds announced by the Chief Minister. The government must ensure compensation for all affected individuals.”

Alleging that flood-affected people from Mulligramputtu, Vanpakkam and Vellapakkam villages, evacuated to schools in Nellikuppam, were fed by the district administration for just a day, he said, “From the second day, no food was supplied.”

“Officials did not inform us about the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit either. The disaster management department is functioning without proper planning, leading to loss of lives,” Velmurugan said, criticising officials for opening the reservoirs without consulting local representatives. The exact number of deaths and cattle loss in the recent floods is yet to be disclosed, he added.

Accusing the government of indulging in discrimination while handing out relief funds, he said, “Flood-affected people in Chennai and southern districts are given `6,000 each, but those in five northern districts, including Cuddalore, receive only `2,000. Even this amount has not reached many.”

“While the government announces `10 lakh for families of those who died from consuming illicit liquor, flood and accident victims do not receive timely compensation,” he added. Velmurugan alleged that the central team inspecting flood-affected areas ignored Cuddalore’s coastal fishermen villages. “The officials failed to meet fishermen or address their grievances,” he said. Alleging of large-scale corruption in the desilting of Veeranam and Perumal lakes, he said officials sold the desilted soil for huge sums.