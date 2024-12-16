Water breaches from Madakulam outlet into Madurai's residential areas

MADURAI: Lack of periodical maintenance has clogged the outlet canal of the Madakulam Tank and caused overflow in residential areas. Since Sunday morning, several areas in Ward 71 and nearby areas faced severe waterlogging issues. Activists cited lack of maintenance and encroachments in the waterbody as reasons.

In the morning, water released from Madakulam Tank to Kirithumal River through the outlet channel overflowed into residential areas in Madakulam, leaving roads in several residential areas inundated with foot-deep water. As the area lay in the middle of two separate WRD divisions (Vaigai and Gundar division) and the city corporation, officials from all three were inspecting the waterlogging in Madakulam.

"As the canal was not being maintained properly, whenever water was released from the Madakulam Tank, water overflowed into residential areas. On Sunday, knee-deep water got logged in residential areas in Annai Mahalakshmi Nagar in Ward 71. Though the corporation has been taking measures, we request concerned departments to do periodical maintenance in the canal to prevent waterlogging in the future," said Prasanna, from the resident's welfare association of Annai Mahalakshmi Nagar.