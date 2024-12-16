Water stagnation continues to distress farmers, residents in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Though the downpour has receded, both entrances of Thoothukudi government medical college hospital are still inundated and the stagnant rainwater in residential areas has also not drained out.

The hospital's entranceways are submerged in knee-deep water, making it difficult for vehicles, including ambulances to access the facility. Sources said the outpatients and their relatives had to take a detour through a park to enter the hospital. They urged the authorities to expedite efforts to drain the stagnant water at both entrances.

Similarly, the residential areas such as Kadirvel Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Muthukrishna Nagar, Millerpuram, P&T Colony, and Rahumath Nagar in the city are still waterlogged. The residents said they had to wade through long stretches of stagnant water to visit shops.