Water stagnation continues to distress farmers, residents in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Though the downpour has receded, both entrances of Thoothukudi government medical college hospital are still inundated and the stagnant rainwater in residential areas has also not drained out.
The hospital's entranceways are submerged in knee-deep water, making it difficult for vehicles, including ambulances to access the facility. Sources said the outpatients and their relatives had to take a detour through a park to enter the hospital. They urged the authorities to expedite efforts to drain the stagnant water at both entrances.
Similarly, the residential areas such as Kadirvel Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Muthukrishna Nagar, Millerpuram, P&T Colony, and Rahumath Nagar in the city are still waterlogged. The residents said they had to wade through long stretches of stagnant water to visit shops.
Sources added that the rainwater at the collectorate entrance and on the Food Corporation of India godown premises did not drain out till Sunday evening. Since the Eral old river bridge has also been submerged, people going to nearby Kurumbur, Kurangani, Then Thirupathy and other areas are facing severe hardships.
P Ayappan from Eral said the new bridge over the Thamirabarani river sustained damages in last year's flood and since then it has been closed for transport. The recent rains have now submerged the old bridge also, forcing people going to nearby Kurumbur, Kurangani, Then Thirupathy and other areas to take an alternative route which is around 15 km longer, he added.
The stagnant water at the banana plantation in Umarikadu has also not drained yet. The farmers said if the waterlogging persists for longer, their crops will get damaged. Waterlogging has also been reported in residential areas in Pudukottai and other places.