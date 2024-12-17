80 per cent of chilli cultivation inundated, possible drop in chilli export expected in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: As nearly 80% of chilli crops in the district have been inundated during recent rains, exporters are of the view that chilli exports this year maybe take a hit. According to sources from the horticulture department, out of the 11,538 hectares of cultivation, 9,215 hectares face inundation issues.



The majority of chilli cultivation in the district are in rain-fed areas like Kamudhi, Kadaladi, Mudukulathur and Paramakudi. Being one of the major exporters of chilli in both domestic and international markets, hundreds of tonnes of Ramanathapuram Mundu and Samba Chilli were being exported from here annually. Though 2024 has been a prominent year for chilli export and farmers were able to get decent prices, experts believe the recent rain could affect future export from here.



M Raman, a major chilli farmer and exporter from Korampallam village said, "Collectively, our farmers have received orders for nearly 600 tonnes of Samba and Mundu Chillies for export in domestic and international markets. The recent rain has greatly affected this year's cultivation. With available stock in cold storage, we might be able to export 200 to 300 tonnes this year, and has caused nearly 50% drop in chilli export. We hope farmers will be able to replant and ensure availability for next season."



"We have spent nearly Rs 30,000 per acre and chilli crops have crossed more than 45 days within a couple of weeks before harvest. However, fields are waterlogged and even if water drains off, only smaller saplings might survive and mature saplings are already spoiled. Farmers have to replant new saplings, which could cost them an additional Rs 10,000 per acre. Thus, farmers should be provided with proper compensation by the government," said Bakkianathan, a farmer.



Sources said, till November, farmers were facing irrigation woes as most rain-fed areas received much lesser rainfall than expected and the situation took a turn in December.



Though the department suggested measures to safeguard the crop, prolonged waterlogging has affected crops. Officials added that if the district does not receive rain and water drains off, few crops may survive. The horticulture department said they are continuously monitoring the situation.



Horticulture crop inundation (value in hectares)



Chilli crops



Total cultivated area: 11,538.3

Crop inundated: 9215.4



Block wise



Paramakudi - 705.6

Kamudhi - 2,220

Kadaladi - 4,200

Mudukulathur - 1919.7

Thirupullani - 170