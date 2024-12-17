Bodies of twin newborn girls found floating in Thenpennai river

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: The bodies of two newborn girls were recovered from the Thenpennai River near the new Cuddalore collectorate building on Monday. Passers-by, near the check dam adjacent to the collectorate, noticed a bag containing the bodies of the infants wrapped in cloth floating in the river and informed the police.

The Reddychavady police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police identified the newborns through identification tags issued by the same hospital.

Police sources said during the investigation, it was found that Prabhakaran, a resident of Melmampattu village near Kadampuliyur in Panruti taluk, and his wife Jayapriya gave birth to the twin girls on Saturday morning. On Sunday night, both the babies allegedly died one after the other, and the hospital handed over the bodies to the parents, said sources.

However, as Jayapriya’s health deteriorated, she was referred to the JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry. Prabhakaran kept the bodies in a bag and handed them over to one of his relatives before leaving for JIPMER, police sources added.

The relative, the police said, allegedly threw the bodies into the river. A case has been registered and further inquiries are underway.