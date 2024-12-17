Couple caught killing crows for meat in Tiruvallur, illegal trade suspected

CHENNAI: A couple was caught killing crows in Thirupakkam village near the Nayapakkam reserve forest in Tiruvallur. Forest officials, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the offenders, R Ramesh and Bhuchamma, both residents of a nearby village, and recovered 19 dead crows from their possession.

The birds were reportedly poisoned using a mild, unidentified toxin, which authorities believe was procured from local pesticide shops. The couple claimed the crows were caught solely for self-consumption to feed their seven-member family, which includes four daughters and a son. However, it is suspected that the incident could be part of a larger illegal trade network supplying crow meat to roadside eateries and small biryani outlets operating along highways.

Despite the couple’s insistence that consuming crow meat poses no health risks, forest officials expressed concerns about the use of poison. A forest department official told TNIE, “Since crows are considered vermin under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the offenders were not remanded. We compounded them, imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 and booked a forest trespassing case against them.”

Though suspicions of illegal trade remain, no samples of the crow meat were sent to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) for testing.