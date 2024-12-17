Couple caught killing crows for meat in Tiruvallur, illegal trade suspected

CHENNAI: A couple was caught killing crows in Thirupakkam village near the Nayapakkam reserve forest in Tiruvallur. Forest officials, acting on a tip-off, apprehended the offenders, R Ramesh and Bhuchamma, both residents of a nearby village, and recovered 19 dead crows from their possession.
The birds were reportedly poisoned using a mild, unidentified toxin, which authorities believe was procured from local pesticide shops. The couple claimed the crows were caught solely for self-consumption to feed their seven-member family, which includes four daughters and a son. However, it is suspected that the incident could be part of a larger illegal trade network supplying crow meat to roadside eateries and small biryani outlets operating along highways.
Despite the couple’s insistence that consuming crow meat poses no health risks, forest officials expressed concerns about the use of poison. A forest department official told TNIE, “Since crows are considered vermin under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the offenders were not remanded. We compounded them, imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 and booked a forest trespassing case against them.”
Though suspicions of illegal trade remain, no samples of the crow meat were sent to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) for testing.
Locals alleged that crow meat finds its way into food plates at unregulated roadside eateries and dabbas, creating a potential health hazard. Officials acknowledged the concern but reiterated that the couple did not have any previous criminal record. Authorities believe poverty could be a significant factor driving such activities, as the couple belongs to a socio-economically disadvantaged background.
Sai Vignesh, founder of the Almighty Animal Care Trust and Animal Sanctuary, alleged that organised groups operate in the region, profiting from the illegal meat trade.
Speaking to TNIE, he said, “In the past, I have provided information and helped police seize cat meat. Food safety officials must periodically raid the eateries alongside Tiruvallur-Tirupati and Chennai-Bangalore highways, collect and test food samples to avoid possible food poisoning instances.”
The incident has also prompted health authorities to take note. Health Secretary Supriya Sahu confirmed to TNIE that the food commissioner had been alerted about the situation, and necessary action would follow.