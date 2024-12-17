Ennum Ezhuthum, Pudumai Penn a hit: TN Planning Commission

CHENNAI: The State Planning Commission’s (SPC) Executive Vice Chairman Dr J Jayarajan on Monday submitted draft policies on key subjects and reports on the impact of many iconic schemes initiated by the state government to Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the secretariat.
The reports submitted to the CM include four draft policies - Policy for Sustainable Land Use, Tamil Nadu Employment Policy 2023, Tamil Nadu State Water Policy and Community Dog Management and Regulation Policy. The reports include assessments of the flagship schemes - the CM’s Breakfast Scheme, the impact on children in primary classes in government schools (interim report), benefits of the Pudumai Penn Scheme, Ennum Ezhuthum Scheme and the studies such as Urban Heat Island - Hotspot Analysis and Mitigation Strategies for Tamil Nadu and opportunities for district cooling system.
The state government, in an official release, claimed schemes including CM’s morning breakfast scheme, Ennum Ezhuthum and Pudumai Penn have had considerable impact on education. Specifically, the release claimed that the recalling capacity of students has increased and that the Pudumai Penn scheme has increased enrolment of students from agricultural background.
The draft Sustainable Land Use Policy (SLUP) for Tamil Nadu aims to address urbanisation, environmental conservation, and economic development by aligning land use with long-term sustainability goals.
The Tamil Nadu Employment Policy addresses several pressing concerns in the current labour market. Among these are high unemployment rates among educated youth and a noticeable mismatch between education, skills, aspirations, and job opportunities. A 10-year strategy for productive jobs and inclusive growth is crucial to raising the median income level and supporting the fast-paced growth of the economy.
The draft Tamil Nadu State Water Policy developed with a multi-disciplinary approach focuses on addressing the state’s specific challenges in water management. It outlines strategies to ensure equitable access to clean water, protect and enhance water resources, and promote efficient and productive water use. The policy also recommends the establishment of the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Authority, a Water Policy Research Centre, and a unified Tamil Nadu Water Information System, among other initiatives.
The draft Community Dog Management and Regulation Policy takes a holistic approach to managing community dogs. It recommends sustainable measures such as humane sterilisation, organised vaccination drives, and the creation of shelters for abandoned and surrendered dogs. It also includes rules for pet registration, reporting dog bites, and regulating commercial dog breeding.
The report titled Urban Heat Island - Hotspot Analysis and Mitigation Strategies for Tamil Nadu provides a detailed assessment of the Urban Heat Island Effects by mapping heat zones across Tamil Nadu to identify hot spots and understand rising temperatures due to urbanisation and climate change.
The report on the opportunities for district cooling systems explains that the state faces an increased number of heat stress days, notably from March to August, with a rising trend in heat waves. Thermal comfort and access to cooling, at the household level and for occupations exposed to heat is a necessity. The report aims to help investors and providers of cooling solutions with business and financial models.
